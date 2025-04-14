The new transit line will enhance connections to regional services, including UP Express, GO Transit, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), and MiWay. Credit: Golden Shrimp/Shutterstock.

The Ontario government in Canada has commenced tunnelling the final segment of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, a key development in the province’s initiative to enhance transit connectivity between Scarborough and Mississauga in Toronto.

This 9km transit line will feature seven new stations linked to the existing Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit (LRT) system, improving accessibility for more than 37,500 residents within a ten-minute walk of “world-class” transit options.

It will facilitate connections to regional transit services such as the UP Express, GO Transit, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), and MiWay, allowing passengers to take advantage of the province’s “One Fare” programme, which enables free transfers.

When combined with the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, the extension is expected to reduce travel times between key locations, such as Yonge and Eglinton and Square One, by up to 24 minutes per journey.

Excavation work has commenced on the twin 500m tunnels beneath Eglinton Avenue West, extending from Jane Street to the future Mount Dennis Station.

Ontario Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma said: “Today’s milestone on the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension highlights the incredible progress our government is making to build transit infrastructure, reduce gridlock and expand access to rapid transit across the GTA.”

In June of the previous year, tunnelling was completed for the western underground section of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, which spans from Renforth Drive to Scarlett Road.

This section will transition into a 1.5km elevated guideway, which is currently under construction.

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension is projected to generate more than 4,500 employment opportunities across various roles, including engineers, construction workers, and operators of cranes and heavy machinery.

The Ontario government is committing nearly C$70bn ($50.46bn) over the next decade to public transit initiatives, including the Scarborough Subway Extension, the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, and the Yonge North Subway Extension.

In December 2024, the Ontario government awarded a contract for refurbishing platforms and installing shelters along the Northlander corridor connecting Timmins and Toronto.

The project includes platform reconstruction at Cochrane, Englehart, Kirkland Lake, Matheson, North Bay, Temagami, and Temiskaming Shores.