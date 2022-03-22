Ondas to acquire rail software solutions provider Ardenna

Ondas Holdings has signed a definitive agreement to acquire rail software solutions provider Ardenna, as part of its efforts to deliver comprehensive monitoring, inspection and data analysis solutions to the industry.

As a result of the acquisition, the automated drone platform of Ondas’ wholly owned subsidiary American Robotics will leverage Ardenna’s Rail-Inspector advanced analytics software for expediting growth in the rail industry.

Furthermore, the acquisition will allow American Robotics to add the required offerings to its drone solution, helping to achieve commercial scalability in the rail sector.

Ondas chairman and CEO Eric Brock said: “We believe the acquisition of Ardenna will provide the rail industry with a solution that combines drones, automation, communications, AI, and industry-specific expertise to significantly enhance operations and safety.”

The acquisition of Ardenna will also enable American Robotics to collaborate with major rail industry companies, including its current customers in North America.

Ardenna, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bihrle Applied Research, offers image processing and machine learning software solutions for monitoring and inspecting rail infrastructure.

Using advanced machine-learning algorithms, the company’s Rail-Inspector software will automatically and precisely process, as well as analyse visual data gathered during aerial surveys.

It will help identify and measure railway features, in addition to classifying anomalies and evaluating the health of track and railbed infrastructure.

American Robotics CEO and co-founder Reese Mozer said: “Together, we can offer the end-to-end data solution that the rail industry has been waiting for, enabling new efficiencies and increased safety.”

Subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of this year.