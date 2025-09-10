The Turkish government is prioritising the modernisation of its transportation infrastructure, especially in the railway sector. Credit: Marius Karp/Shutterstock.com.

Japanese information and communications technology company Oki Electric Industry (OKI) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkish State Railways (TCDD) to implement a Proof of Concept for emergency notifications using its Zero Energy IoT Series technology.

This agreement aims to enhance disaster prevention and monitoring using IoT technology and satellite imagery for risk prediction.

The initiative has received approval from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry under the Global South Future-Oriented Co-creation Project Subsidy for the fiscal year 2023.

The Turkish government has been modernising its transportation infrastructure, particularly in the railway sector, which is considered a national priority.

However, the TCDD has faced challenges due to natural disasters, including landslides and floods, which have adversely affected railway facilities.

This has necessitated an urgent focus on improving maintenance and management practices within the railway system.

In a statement, the TCDD said: “First of all, we would like to express our sincere appreciation for the cooperation. As the entity responsible for the infrastructure of high-speed, conventional, and commuter railway lines, TCDD is increasingly facing challenges caused by natural disasters, particularly those associated with climate change.”

The Zero Energy IoT Series technology, which will be tested in this project, allows for remote monitoring of infrastructure such as bridges without the need for external power sources.

This solution has been successfully implemented in various locations across Japan, demonstrating reliability and effectiveness.

It utilises a range of sensors to monitor conditions such as river levels and structural integrity, while also employing high-sensitivity cameras for continuous visual monitoring.

Data and images can be accessed remotely via cloud services, enabling infrastructure managers to respond swiftly to any detected anomalies.

By March 2026, OKI plans to deploy sensors along Turkish railways to enhance disaster detection and validate risk predictions using satellite data.

This initiative is expected to improve operational safety and efficiency while contributing to the development of local economies through railway network expansion.

The demonstration project is intended to serve as a model for future growth in international markets, with aspirations to extend operations into neighbouring countries and other regions.

OKI component products division head and executive officer Takashi Inoue said: “The signing of an MOU with TCDD marks an important milestone in the global expansion of OKI’s social infrastructure solutions.”

