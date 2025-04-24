3D Spark will implement rail-focused AI models capable of analysing 2D technical drawings. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock.

Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) has signed a two-year enterprise agreement with 3D Spark, marking a step in their ongoing collaboration.

This agreement is intended to enhance the integration of 3D Spark’s technology into ÖBB’s digital warehouse and SAP system, focusing on the management of spare parts and the optimisation of procurement processes.

As part of the new agreement, 3D Spark will deploy rail-specific artificial intelligence models that can analyse 2D technical drawings to promote increased automation and support data-driven decision-making throughout the supply chain.

ÖBB application engineer Patrick Klein said: “3D Spark combines technical expertise with a strong understanding of the rail industry.

“They’ve consistently delivered results and remained responsive to our needs. This long-term agreement reflects our confidence in them as a partner in advancing our spare parts and procurement strategy.”

The extension of this partnership comes after ÖBB successfully implemented 3D Spark’s software, which facilitated automated decision-making regarding spare parts procurement.

The software has been instrumental in generating immediate supplier quotes, providing real-time pricing, and enabling extensive screening of spare parts.

A recent case study demonstrated that ÖBB realised substantial operational efficiencies and cost reductions by using this platform.

3D Spark CEO and founder Ruben Meuth said: “ÖBB’s continued trust is a clear sign of the impact our solutions are making.

“By combining detailed manufacturability assessments with real-time supplier pricing, we’re enabling more informed Make-or-Buy decisions and helping strengthen supply chain resilience in the rail sector.”

The platform is already utilised by leading operators and original equipment manufacturers, including Deutsche Bahn, Alstom, and Siemens Mobility.

In August 2024, ÖBB announced the renovation of four stations on the Pannonia Railway line as part of a €4m ($4.4m) modernisation project.

The stations include Schützen am Gebirge, Donnerskirchen, Breitenbrunn, and Winden am See.

