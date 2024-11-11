Finnish Nurminen Logistics has acquired Swedish railway logistics firm Essinge Rail, marking a significant expansion in the company’s rail operations and service offerings across Europe.
The move is set to enhance Nurminen’s position in the Nordic and Continental European freight traffic market, catering to industrial, technology, and commercial sectors.
Nurminen’s strategy of profitable internationalisation and growth is furthered by this acquisition, which notably broadens its railway network across Europe.
The company now stands to offer the most comprehensive rail transport services in Northern Europe, strengthening its competitive edge in both the Swedish and Finnish markets.
The growing demand for efficient and low-emission rail logistics services is driven by rising operational costs, heightened environmental consciousness within business practices, and escalating geopolitical tensions.
Nurminen Logistics CEO Olli Pohjanvirta said: “Nurminen already has well-functioning and scheduled rail traffic in Sweden from Haparanda, Umeå and Sundsvall to Gothenburg, and now with the acquisition, this trunk traffic will be strengthened on new routes, which will open up even better opportunities for Finnish and Swedish companies to utilise low-emission rail transport in the Nordic countries and Central Europe.
“Our range of services to customers is growing and we offer a logistics pipeline from the Nordic countries all the way to Asia or America.”
This acquisition comes at a time when the market is actively seeking new, functional transport routes that also support supply security.
Essinge Rail is well-known for its extensive Less than Container Load (LCL) service in Europe, facilitating low-emission rail transport for smaller shipments.
This service allows even small importers and exporters to utilise rail transport for their goods, making sustainable transport options more accessible to a broader range of businesses and supporting their sustainable development goals.
Both Nurminen and Essinge Rail are aligned in their values, prioritising efficient capital management while upholding their commitment to responsibility.
Essinge Rail’s dedication to sustainability has been recognised with a silver rating in the EcoVadis assessment, reflecting the company’s long-term efforts in this area.
“Logistics is one of the most significant sources of emissions for companies, which cannot fully control themselves. However, it is precisely reducing emissions in the supply chain that enables companies to multiply their positive climate impacts.
“In this work, we want to partner with our customers and help them transition to rail transport, which is the lowest-emission mode of freight transport. Our goal is to develop efficient supply chain solutions that promote competitiveness for our customers and that will last for future generations,” added Pohjanvirta.