Two NRC Group companies have been awarded two rail contracts, with a combined value of €22.67m, in Finland and Sweden.

NRC Group Finland received a €16.1m railway maintenance contract from Finnish Transportation Infrastructure Agency (FTIA).

The company will be responsible for the maintenance in the area in Northern Finland from Kokkola and Äänekoski, Kontiomäki and Vartius.

It will perform preventive maintenance and corrective measures on the track lines, which will also include track, signalling and other rail services.

The work is expected to commence in November and complete by October 2023. The contract also includes an extra two-year option period.



NRC Group CEO Henning Olsen said: “This is an important win for NRC Group in Finland. Strengthening our position within railway maintenance is a strategic priority for NRC Group and an important step towards becoming the most attractive partner and employer for tomorrow’s infrastructure.”

NRC Sverige AB won another contract, worth Skr69m (€6.57m), for the construction of a new station at Lustån on the rail link between Avesta and Hedemora in Sweden.

The contract work includes rail services that include track, electro, signal/telecom and groundwork.

The work is expected to commence this month and complete by August 2022.

Last August, engineering consultancy company Sweco agreed to acquire NRC Group’s rail infrastructure, engineering and consulting services business.

The acquired business employs 320 railway design specialists in Finland and Sweden.

In May, a joint venture comprising NRC Group Finland (NRC) and construction company YIT secured a contract to deliver the €386m Jokeri Light Rail line in Finland.