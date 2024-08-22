Members of the Teamsters union hold picket signs at the entrance of CN Rail, Lynn Creek Yard yesterday (21 August, 2024) in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Credit: Andrew China / Getty.

Canada’s two largest rail freight providers have locked out 9,300 workers after talks with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union fell through on 22 August, blocking key supply chains for North American ports, carmakers, mining, agriculture and other businesses.

The union voted in favour of industrial action over employee working conditions after unsuccessful talks with Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), which account for approximately 80% of Canada’s rail network.

These North American supply lines carry C$1bn ($740m) per day in trade. Canada’s economy is set to lose C$341m ($251m) per day, according to ratings agency Moody’s estimate.

The CN rail and freight network across Canada. Credit: CN

On 20 August, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the US Chamber of Commerce issued a joint statement calling on the Ottawa government to act to avert a “devastating” rail stoppage. It warned of the impact on “Canadian business and families, as well as the US economy”, where 75% of all Canadian exports end up.

While shipping routes have already been used to divert certain Canadian goods to the US ahead of the strike, commodities including grain, fertiliser and timber cannot be moved onto trucks and need rail for transportation.

Which industries are worst hit?

The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) expressed serious concern about the damaging impacts of the “first-ever, simultaneous halt in service” from Canada’s two Class I Railways, saying it “could not come at a worse time.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“The mining industry is the Canadian rail system’s most significant customer, and the majority of our products are shipped to international customers,” said Pierre Gratton, MAC’s president and CEO.

“Work stoppages bring immense additional operational costs to businesses and reduce confidence in Canada as a destination for investment for supply-chain reliant businesses, such as mining.”

In 2022, crude and processed minerals made up more than 56% of total freight volume in Canada, with some 283.6 million tonnes shipped in total, according to MAC.

Supply of dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, cement, salt, coal and potash will be disrupted.

More than 30 US food and agriculture groups have also penned a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging action. The letter said road transport is uneconomical for long-haul crop shipments, pointing out that agriculture ships more than 25,000 railcars per week, but this figure will go to zero during a strike or lockout.

What do the Canadian union and rail carriers say?

Strikes across the Canadian rail network last year disrupted C$10.7bn ($8bn) in trade, but today marks the first time in decades that employees from both major rail carriers have walked out simultaneously.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said it had put forward multiple settlement offers over the past few days, none of which the Canadian rail carriers accepted. The union’s main demands are fairer scheduling and mitigated worker fatigue.

“Throughout this process, CN and CPKC have shown themselves willing to compromise rail safety and tear families apart to earn an extra buck,” said Paul Boucher, president of Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

“The railroads don’t care about farmers, small businesses, supply chains, or their own employees. Their sole focus is boosting their bottom line, even if it means jeopardising the entire economy.”

CN and CPKC oversee an extensive network of Canadian freight export routes, 75% link to the US. Credit: Norm Betts / Getty.

CPKC and CN said the lockout was decided after the rail workers’ union had not responded to the latest offer by the set deadline of 00:01 ET on 22 August.

CPKC called the union’s demands “unrealistic”, saying they would “fundamentally impair the railway’s ability to serve our customers with a reliable and cost-competitive transportation service”.

CN said it “had no choice but to finalise a safe and orderly shutdown and proceed with a lockout”.

Further disruption in Canadian transport is also on the horizon. A union of 730 dock foremen in British Columbia, home to Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver, are also threatening to strike. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 is expected to vote on industrial action in the coming days, adding US East Coast disruption to the transport industry woes.