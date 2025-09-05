ZA Construction provides outsourced rail support services to Class I, shortline, and industrial rail sectors across the US. Credit: Maksim Safaniuk/Shutterstock.com.

North American Rail Solutions (NARS) has announced a combination with ZA Construction, a company based in Brandon, Mississippi, to create a provider of railroad-related services in the US and Canada.

This combination aims to enhance the offerings of design, maintenance, repair, construction, and other support services for the rail industry.

NARS, a portfolio company of DFW Capital Partners, was formed in 2021 following the acquisition of American Track and has since expanded its operations to more than 45 locations throughout the US and Canada.

The company serves a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, petrochemical, mining, agriculture, food and beverage, raw materials, ports, transload facilities, and various railroads.

NARS president and CEO Tom Lucario said: “We are looking forward to partnering with Zach and the whole ZA team, who have built a great American business doing critically important work to keep the nation’s Class 1 and short line railroads operating safely and efficiently.

“We are confident that we can bring strategic direction, valuable capital, shared services and other support to help ZA continue to grow into the leading player in its markets.”

ZA Construction, established in 2010 by Zach Ainsworth, delivers outsourced rail support services to Class I, shortline, and industrial rail sectors across the US.

The company is said to focus on providing responsive service that minimises operational disruptions for its clients.

Ainsworth said: “I am excited about this combination with NARS, which will allow ZA to continue to service our important Class 1, short line and industrial customers, while benefiting from the resources and North American reach of a much larger company.

“I look forward to being part of the NARS team and expanding the customer base, capabilities and value proposition of the combined business.”

In April 2024, NARS acquired Canadian signalling company Condor Signals and Communications through its subsidiary, Universal Rail Systems, based in Edmonton, Alberta.

Condor operates in Oakville, Ontario, under its existing name. It continues to offer its rail switch heaters, bungalows, and racking systems.

