Norfolk Southern bets on renewable energy, recycling for green ambitions

US-based transport company Norfolk Southern has unveiled its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for 2022, highlighting its progress in supporting a low-carbon economy through inclusivity, energy efficiency and other initiatives.

Among Norfolk Southern’s various milestones include a 5% improvement in its science-based target of a 42% decrease in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2034.

Another milestone highlighted is the enhancement of its locomotive fuel efficiency by 7% from 2019 levels with the implementation of new technologies.

This will enable it to transport one tonne of freight over 460 miles on a single gallon of fuel.

The annual ESG report also revealed supply chain waste reduction by reclaiming more than 1.6 million gallons of used oil and recycling 100% of both used crossties and rail.

Besides, it unveiled an almost 26% growth in the company’s total renewable energy consumption in deregulated markets and 12% across its entire network.

Norfolk Southern chief sustainability officer Josh Raglin said: “Norfolk Southern is making strides to advance sustainability for both our customers and our planet, and we know it will take a collaborative effort to reach the environmental goals required to protect our planet for future generations.

“The more companies work together across their supply chain, the quicker we can achieve measurable progress.”

The ESG report also highlighted the formation of a team dedicated to operationalising inclusion with a goal to become a more inclusive organisation, and a $1.2m scholarship fund for children of Norfolk Southern railroaders, among other measures.

In the second quarter of 2022, Norfolk Southern posted a record operating revenue of $3.25bn.