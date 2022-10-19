NJ Transit strikes settlement over better access for disabled passengers

The settlement will help provide better access for individuals with disabilities at five intercity rail stations. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey has struck an agreement with New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) to settle charges of failing to provide equal access for individuals with disabilities at five intercity rail stations.

The stations are Newark Penn, Princeton Junction, MetroPark, Trenton, and New Brunswick.

This failure is said to be a breach of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA).

As part of the agreement, NJ Transit will compulsorily modify several portions of the rail stations and their access points.

Works will also cover physical modifications to multiple platforms, waiting areas, parking lots, and restrooms.

The US Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division, which was formed by US Attorney Philip Sellinger, prosecuted the issue.

In a statement, Sellinger said: “For too long, people with disabilities have been deprived of equal access to intercity rail stations operated by NJ Transit.

“In ways large and small, people with disabilities were denied full access to transportation services – whether it was the lack of access to restrooms, no signs, bad ramps, poor access to elevators, or that parking spaces were just too small for those who needed wheelchair access.

“Through this resolution, we are holding NJ Transit to its obligation to provide accessible transportation services to all. To their credit, NJ Transit has swiftly recognised these deficiencies and already begun to bring its intercity rail stations into compliance with the ADA.”