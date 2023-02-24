NGE will be responsible for the construction of 330km of highspeed line in Egypt. Credit: NGE.

French construction company NGE, through its rail expertise subsidiary TSO, has received a contract for a high-speed rail project in Egypt.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for the construction of 330km of highspeed line in the country.

Expected to begin at the start of this year, the works will cover the construction of 330 km of double track, as well as over 100 turnouts between the cities of Ain Al Sokhna and Borg El Arab, via the October 6 City.

According to the company, around 500 people will be employed on the site to support the project.

NGE will offer its expertise and human and material resources to local firms Orascom and Arab Contractors.

NGE international and major projects COO Orso Vesperini said: “We are proud to make a significant contribution to this project, which will provide nearly 90% of the Egyptian population with access to fast and reliable public transport.

“It will also make a significant contribution to sustainability by shifting freight traffic to rail and stimulating Egypt’s economic development.

“Building and renovating infrastructure to serve territories around the world is our primary mission, our raison d’être, and this project fits perfectly with achieving this ambition.”

Since 1981, NGE completed various rail projects, such as lines 1 & 3 of the Cairo metro in Egypt.

It also renewed tracks on the Banha-Port Said regional line, as well as delivered the LRT 10th of Ramadan, a new regional train line that connects Cairo to the new Egyptian capital.