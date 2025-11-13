Stadler will produce new locomotives at its Valencia facility, utilising its six-axle Co’Co’ platform. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

NEXRAIL, a Luxembourg-based locomotive leasing firm, has signed an agreement with Stadler for the delivery of up to 200 EURO9000 panto-battery hybrid locomotives.

The contract is set to expand the deployment of zero-emission rail freight operations along mainline corridors in Europe.

The EURO9000 model combines up to 9MW of pantograph power with 1.2MW of battery capacity. It is said to be capable of terminal-to-terminal operation without emissions.

Initial deliveries are scheduled for 2029, with Hamburger Rail Service named as the first customer.

Stadler will manufacture new locomotives based on its six-axle Co’Co’ platform at its Valencia site.

The locomotives support multiple electrification systems including 25 kV AC, 15 kV AC, 3 kV DC and 1.5 kV DC.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

A key feature of this order is the EURO9000’s smart battery management system.

This technology allows the locomotive to store energy from regenerative braking, manage network peak consumption charges, and engage in energy trading by optimising timing of purchase and recuperation activities.

The battery module offers a capacity of 636 kilowatt-hours (kWh) utilising lithium-titanate oxide (LTO) batteries.

On weaker DC networks, the battery is designed to provide additional power for increased load capacity and improved scheduling.

NEXRAIL CEO Luuk von Meijenfeldt said: “NEXRAIL is excited to lead the European locomotive market toward a zero-emission future.

“The Stadler EURO9000 is an important step forward in that transition because it eliminates the needs for diesel traction and offers freight operators completely new benefits of having battery storage on board.”

Technical details of the vehicle include a track gauge of 1,435mm, a maximum speed of 120km/h, starting tractive effort of 500kN, and continuous tractive effort of 430kN.

The manufacturer stated that the EURO9000’s traction capabilities will allow single-traction operation over difficult terrain such as trans-alpine corridors without requiring supplementary bank locomotives.

The units are designed with multi-system capability to enable cross-border freight services across Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Italy.

Stadler Valencia CEO Iñigo Parra said: “We are proud to support NEXRAIL in bringing the EURO9000 battery-bimodal locomotives to market.

“This order highlights our joint commitment to sustainable innovation in rail freight. By combining high-power electric performance with emission-free battery operation, the EURO9000 sets a new benchmark for flexible, green traction solutions across Europe.”

Read more: Exploring the battery-electric locomotives powering the European electrification charge

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up