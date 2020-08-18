Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

US-based public transport agency Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is set to carry out critical track replacement works in Queens, New York.

The agency will replace and install more than 5,500ft of track and around 7,800ft of third rail at the end of E line.

The work programme is expected to improve services throughout the line in Queens and Manhattan.

Overall, the upgrade works will be completed in two phases. The first phase will commence next month and is expected to complete in six weeks. The final phase is slated to begin in early November and complete by mid-December.

MTA construction and development president Janno Lieber said: “The MTA is changing the way we do construction, and that means getting work done faster and with less impact on our customers.



“By doing this critical track work now while subway and AirTrain ridership is low, we will get this stretch of the E Subway train upgraded in time to be ready when residents of south-east Queens – and all New Yorkers – return to riding the subways in larger numbers.”

Due to the upgrade work, subway train services will remain suspended at two stations, namely Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer.

NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg said: “Track replacement is another step in the right direction towards having a modern, more reliable, safe system that will benefit our riders for decades to come.

“We’re taking advantage of unprecedented low ridership to make sure this work causes as few disruptions as possible for our customers – but that doesn’t mean this is not a significant inconvenience for some riders – and I want to thank customers for their patience while we work to improve the system for all.”

Earlier this year, MTA completed work on the L tunnel project.