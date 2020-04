Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, US, has completed work on the L tunnel project, six months before the proposed completion.

The completion of the project was announced by New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo.

The L tunnel project was completed without the need for a full halt of service and under budget.

The L train service will resume, according to the changes under the MTA Essential Service Plan.

In January 2019, Cuomo met with academic leaders to review the two L tubes and identify if the work can be completed more efficiently.



The academic team gave its recommendations for using new construction methods and technology that were previously used in transit system projects around the world.

The implementation of these measures permitted the New York City Transit to continue services during the construction.

To ensure the completion of the work amid the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, the MTA Construction & Development adopted different health and safety protections for the employees.

The measures included a new daily reporting app, compulsory use of personal protective equipment, disinfection of contact surfaces, the prohibition of sharing of tools, and common facilities closures.

Cuomo said: “While New Yorkers continue to cope with the devastating impact of Covid-19, the L train project completion is timely proof that when we are confronted with a challenge we can build back better and stronger – especially when we work together and think outside the box.

“Everyone said we had to shut down the tunnel for 15 to 18 months, which was going to be a massive disruption for thousands of New Yorkers who rely on the L train. We challenged those who said there was no alternative solution and as a result, today the MTA is delivering a more resilient tunnel with improved service that is ahead of schedule and under budget – all while averting a shutdown.”