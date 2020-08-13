Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Australia’s Government of New South Wales (NSW) has approved two freight rail projects to facilitate cargo movement in the state.

The government approved the doubling of a single freight rail track between Mascot and Botany, as well as a new passing loop to the freight line between Cabramatta and Warwick Farm stations.

It is estimated that the two projects will lead to fewer trucks on roads thereby mitigating traffic congestion. The projects will also help in meeting Sydney’s future freight demand and benefit the local economy.

NSW Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance said: “As the state’s largest container port the efficient operation of Port Botany is critical. Forecasts predict a whopping 77% increase in the amount of freight it handles from 14.4 million tonnes in 2016 to 25.5 million tonnes by 2036.

“For every extra freight train travelling on the Botany line, up to 54 trucks can be taken off Sydney’s roads.”



The construction works are expected to commence within six months. The Cabramatta Loop Project and the Botany Rail Duplication projects are expected to complete by mid-2023 and late-2024 respectively.

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said: “This project will not only provide new rail infrastructure but will inject around A$400m into the economy and create around 500 local jobs during construction.”

Both the projects will be delivered by the Australian Rail Track.

Earlier this year, the NSW Government signed two construction contracts with a combined value of nearly A$600m ($392.2m) to upgrade rail infrastructure in the state.