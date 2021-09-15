New South Wales orders additional double deck passenger cars

Mariyung D sets D16 and D116 passing Summer Hill station bound for Central on a test run from Newcastle. Credit: William Thorpe / commons.wikimedia.org.

Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) in Australia has awarded the RailConnect NSW joint venture (JV) a contract extension for 56 additional double deck passenger cars for the Mariyung fleet.

The RailConnect NSW consortium is a JV between Hyundai Rotem Company, Mitsubishi Electric Australia, and CIMIC Group company UGL.

The new order will increase the total New Intercity Fleet to 610 carriages.

The contract extension also requires the JV to install an additional transformer at the maintenance facility at Kangy Angy on the NSW Central Coast.

In a statement, UGL said that the contract extension will generate revenue of more than $73.38m (A$100m) for the company.



CIMIC Group executive chairman and CEO Juan Santamaria said: “CIMIC and UGL are pleased to be expanding our delivery to the NSW Government of a fleet with advanced technology, comfort, convenience and reliability, and to be ensuring the ongoing performance of an effective, high-quality transport solution for commuters.”

The consortium secured an initial $1.7bn contract from TfNSW in August 2016.

RailConnect has started delivering the fleet progressively since last year. It also commenced maintenance and asset management services in December. These services will continue for a period of 15 years.

Notably, the New Intercity Fleet project will replace trains operating from Sydney to the Central Coast, Newcastle, the Blue Mountains, and the South Coast.

The new double deck trains will provide comfortable seating, improved accessibility, and enhanced commuter amenities, including Wi-Fi to long distance customers.

They will also include mobile charging ports, dedicated spaces for luggage, prams and bicycles, and provide wheelchair access and accessible toilets.