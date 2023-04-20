The non-stop rail service is operated by East Midlands Railway and runs from London St Pancras to Luton Airport Parkway. Credit: London Luton Airport.

New fares from the Luton Airport Express will allow passengers from Central London to commute to London Luton Airport (LLA) within around 30 minutes for around £10.

The non-stop rail service is operated by East Midlands Railway and runs from London St Pancras to Luton Airport Parkway where the brand-new Luton DART shuttle departs to the terminal, connecting passengers to the terminal in less than four minutes.

Simon Pready, commercial director of East Midlands Railway, said: “EMR’s Luton Airport Express will provide customers travelling from the capital and the south, a convenient, fast and environmentally friendly way to get to the airport – with a trip taking as little as 32 minutes and costing from as little as £10 – it’s a great option.

“Along with the introduction of DART, the Luton Airport Express represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the town and we are proud to be part of such an environmentally and economically important project.”

There is a Luton Airport Express train departing every 30 minutes from early morning to late at night Monday to Saturday, and there is also a regular service on Sundays while the Luton DART runs 24 hours a day every day.

London Luton Airport CEO, Alberto Martin said: “Taking just 32 minutes door-to-door, the launch of the transformational Luton Airport Express means that London Luton Airport has never been closer to central London.

“The service will provide a faster, more frequent and more convenient connection from train to plane, making LLA one of the capital’s best-connected airports and supporting its mission to deliver a simple, friendly end-to-end passenger experience.”

LLA carried more than 13 million passengers in 2022. Airlines include easyJet, Wizz Air, Ryanair, Tui, FlyOne, Sun Express and El Al.