Network Rail concludes improvement project on West Highland Line

Works were conducted to improve drainage and track over the Nevis Viaduct. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail has concluded a $9.1m (£7m) project on the West Highland Line, a railway line that connects the ports of Mallaig and Oban in the Scottish Highlands to Glasgow in Central Scotland.

The project is designed for the improvement of the West Highland Line.

As part of the project, Network Rail’s engineering teams have replaced over 3.5km of track at locations between Upper Tyndrum and Spean Bridge.

Works were also conducted for the betterment of drainage and track over the Nevis Viaduct to facilitate the deployment of a new track design.

“While the work was taking place, our staff were transported to the remote work sites by rail from Bridge of Orchy which helped ensure the project was finished on schedule,” said the company.

Network Rail’s Scotland route director Liam Sumpter said: “This investment programme is vital for the future of Scotland’s railway.

“The work we have completed helps to provide a more modern railway and will help to improve reliability on the West Highland Line, which is visited by many thanks to its iconic scenery.

“We understand some customers may have experienced some inconvenience while the work was carried out.

Last month, Network Rail announced an investment of $108m (£83m) on 530 projects for the improvement of train services across the country.

The project will include resignalling and switches, and rossings works at Clapham Junction besides renewal works at Coventry South Junction and HS2 enabling works at Hampton-in-Arden.