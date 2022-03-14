Network Rail to invest $108m for UK rail upgrade projects

Network Rail will upgrade 530 projects. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail is set to invest $108m (£83m) on 530 projects to improve train services across the country.

The project will consist of resignalling and switches, as well as crossings works at Clapham Junction.

To increase capacity and safety for passengers, plain line track renewals, switches and crossings and HS2 works will be carried out at London Euston and Watford North Junction.

Besides, bridge renewal works at Coventry South Junction and HS2 enabling works will be conducted at Hampton-in-Arden.

Network Rail will conduct switches and crossing renewals at Bishops Stortford. It will also carry out station upgrade works at Hertford East and Gatwick Airport to increase capacity.

Under the multi-million-pound overhaul of the Ebbw Vale Line, track upgrade work will be carried out in the Llanhilleth area.

Network Rail CEO Andrew Haines said: “The majority of the railway will be open as usual this Easter for people to take a short break or visit loved ones, but some routes will be affected by our upgrade works, so we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and check their journeys in advance.

“We’ll be carrying out hundreds of vital projects that will improve passengers’ journeys in future – for example by improving reliability and boosting capacity on the network.”

Recently, Network Rail began the construction of the Levenmouth Rail Link following Transport Scotland’s green light for the $154.11m (£116.6m) project.

