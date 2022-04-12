View all newsletters
April 12, 2022

Network Rail to conduct 530 upgrade projects over Easter weekend

The overall upgrade scheme will involve an investment of around £83m.

Some of the routes may face disruptions due to the upgrade works. Credit: © 2022 Network Rail.

The UK’s Network Rail has announced plans to conduct around 530 upgrade projects across the railway network over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The overall upgrade scheme will involve an investment of around £83m ($108.04m).

Some of the major works set to be undertaken during the weekend include re-signalling and switches and crossings works at Clapham Junction, as well as bridge renewal works at Coventry South Junction to improve safety.

Network Rail will also carry out plain line track renewals, switches and crossings as well as HS2 works at London Euston and Watford North Junction to strengthen capacity.

Additionally, the scope of works includes station enhancement works at Gatwick Airport and track upgrade works in the Llanhilleth area among others.

Some of the routes may face disruptions or may see truncated services due to the engineering works.

However, Network Rail said around 95% of the network will remain unaffected.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “The majority of the railway will be open as usual this Easter for people to take a short break or visit loved ones, but some routes will be affected by our upgrade works, so we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and check their journeys in advance.

“We’ll be carrying out hundreds of vital projects that will improve passengers’ journeys in future – for example by improving reliability and boosting capacity on the network.”

Network Rail owns, operates and maintains most of the railway network in Britain.

Recently, the infrastructure manager concluded an improvement project on the West Highland Line.

