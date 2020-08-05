Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UK infrastructure manager Network Rail, the Scottish Government and the City of Edinburgh Council have unveiled the concept designs to transform the main station in the capital.

This measure is part of the Edinburgh Waverley Masterplan.

The station will provide accessibility to all passengers and will provide important city connections for walking, cycling and public transport.

The plan was developed in partnership with City Centre Transformation Programme of the City of Edinburgh Council to prioritise travel by foot, cycle, and public transport.

The partners have proposed the construction of a mezzanine concourse across the whole station that will provide better access to Waverley from the surrounding streets.



It will allow the creation of completely accessible entrances and boost circulation space for travellers.

The mezzanine will allow the extension of the operational platforms and the creation of new facilities to accommodate future passenger and service growth, as well as aid the improvement of passenger experience.

Scotland’s Railway MD Alex Hynes said: “We believe there is a compelling case for making ambitious changes to Waverley, which will improve the station for our customers while respecting the history and heritage of this listed structure.

“The Masterplan is a wonderful example of the private and public sectors working closely alongside government to develop innovative and ambitious plans for the capital.

“Waverley has always played a key role in the life of the city and the plans we have unveiled today will help to ensure it continues to do so in the years ahead as we all play our part to revitalise our economy and put the impact of the current pandemic behind us.”