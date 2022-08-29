Network Rail unveils restoration plans for Troon Station in Scotland

The redevelopment concepts have been unveiled for Troon Station. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail has announced redevelopment concepts for Troon Station, a railway station in the town of Troon, Scotland.

The concepts include three options to refurbish the platform one’s station building, which was damaged by fire in July last year.

Option one involves the utilisation of modern materials to restore the old structure on a like-for-like basis.

The second option calls for restoration of the old building with some alterations, while the third option involves a modern interpretation of the old structure.

Troon’s local people were provided with a first look at the various concepts.

The feedback from the people will be assessed to inform the detailed design of a single option, which will be taken forward.

Later, the proposal will be shared again before being submitted for planning consent and listed buildings approval required to conduct the work. This work is anticipated to be completed by November this year.

Construction of the station building is projected to be completed in time for The Open golf tournament being held in Troon in July 2024.

Network Rail redevelopment project sponsor Jo Noble said: “The level of interest in the redevelopment of the station was phenomenal. We are grateful that he people of Troon took the time to come and see what we are proposing and to share their views with us.

“We are keen to get feedback, not only on the aesthetics of the designs but also on how people would like to see the internal space utilised to meet the needs of the station users and the wider community.”

Last month, Network Rail unveiled plans to invest more than £120m over the next three years for the enhancement of electrical power supply for the Scottish rail network.