Network Rail concludes Reston station construction in Scotland

Reston station is situated on the East Coast Mainline. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail has concluded the construction of Reston station in Scotland with an investment of £20m.

Situated on the East Coast Mainline, the station has 270m platforms that can accommodate ten carriage trains.

The station offers step-free access from ground level onto platform one and across the railway through a footbridge with lifts.

Network Rail stated that the “completion will enable trains to call at the village for the first time since 1964 – with services set to call from Monday 23 May.”

Claimed to be the first of its kind on the UK rail network, the station footbridge has a length of 16m and features a ribbon design that is said to enhance passenger experience and the “aesthetic quality of station structures”.

The station also includes a 70-space car park, including provision for blue-badge parking and electric charging points. Besides, it includes a bus stop with shelter and a dedicated drop-off area for the new transport interchange.

Scotland Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “Our Programme for Government made a commitment to decarbonising Scotland’s Railway and growth in rail use is an essential part of decarbonising the total transport mix.

“The £20m investment provided by the Scottish Government for Reston station and investment in other new stations is one way to make travelling by rail an easier option and enable more people to choose the sustainable transport option as an alternative to using the car.”

In a separate development, Network Rail and Riding Sunbeams decided not to move ahead with the Selmeston Solar Rail Connection project.

The project, which would use solar energy from a community solar farm near Berwick, Sussex to power electric trains, was shelved due to site-specific technical issues and the Covid-19 pandemic.