Network Rail set to install Midlands’ longest rail bridge

Network Rail and HS2 have worked together to construct the 92m long bridge. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail is set to install the SAS 13 railway bridge, in Birmingham this weekend, which is claimed to be the longest single-span railway structure in the West Midlands.

Network Rail, in collaboration with HS2, has constructed the 92m long bridge in Stechford to help future tracks support Britain’s new zero-carbon railway to pass through it.

Contractor Skanska pre-assembled the new 2,600-tonne structure by working for the last 22 months in a compound beside the existing railway lines.

Skanska Rail programme director Rosario Barcena said: “This project will deliver the largest single span railway bridge in the West Midlands, improving connectivity and paving the way for the HS2 route into Birmingham City Centre.”

According to Network Rail, the whole project used 3,601 cubic metres of concrete and 1,118 tonnes of steel. It is built with an investment of £85m to support the existing railway of HS2.

The remote-controlled vehicles called Self Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMT) will be used to shift the new metal and concrete bridge to the place before tracks are re-laid.

HS2 and Network Rail ‘On Network Works’ director Patrick Cawley said: “Moving this 2,600 tonne bridge into place is no mean feat and the new structure will ensure Britain’s new zero-carbon, high-speed railway HS2 works in harmony with the existing rail routes into the second city.

Last month, Network Rail announced an investment of £70m on 550 projects for the improvement of rail services.