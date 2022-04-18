Network Rail to invest £70m on 550 upgrade projects

The upgrade projects will help improve services for passengers. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail is set to invest £70m on 550 projects to improve rail services for passengers in the country.

Network Rail will carry out plain line track renewals, switches, and crossings and HS2 works at London Euston and Watford North Junction.

It will commission newly installed signaling equipment on the Northern City Line. This work will be a part of the East Coast Digital Programme.

Network Rail will undertake resignalling and maintenance works between London Victoria and Balham, as well as roof renewal works at Liverpool Street station.

Under the Transpennine Route Upgrade project, the company will continue the work to upgrade the railway between Manchester and Stalybridge.

Additionally, Network Rail will carry outstation enhancement works at Gatwick Airport and track renewals and switches and crossings renewals at Bishops Stortford.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “While the majority of our network will be open for business as usual, we’re asking passengers who are planning to use the railway over the Early May Bank Holiday to check their journey in advance.

“Teams across Network Rail will be delivering £70m worth of upgrades, helping to make the railway more reliable and fit for the future.

“A big thanks to those teams who will be working long hours or late into the night in order to get this work done swiftly and safely, while minimising the impact on our lineside neighbours.”

Last week, Network Rail announced 530 upgrade projects across the railway network with an investment of around £83m.