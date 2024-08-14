Works will include the refurbishment of Findhorn Viaduct on the Aberdeen to Inverness line. Credit: Kathphotos/Shutterstock.com

Network Rail has invested £1.3bn ($1.67bn) into safety and rail infrastructure in Scotland with a series of contracts signed under its new Scotland Civils Framework.

The investments include a £150m lot agreement with Taziker Industrial to deliver minor civil works, a £730m agreement with AmcoGiffen and Story for buildings and civil works, and a £420m agreement with QTS for geotechnical and major civil projects.

The rail infrastructure manager also said it had signed its first contract with VolkerRail in Scotland, enlisting the company to deliver £150m of signalling, power, and communications works.

Liam Sumpter, managing director of Network Rail Scotland, said: “We’re investing up to £1.3bn in these framework contracts to maintain and improve our infrastructure across Scotland.

“The awarding of these contracts will help us continue to deliver a railway that is safe and reliable for passengers and freight.”

The range of projects will take place over the next five years and includes the repair of 3.75 miles of coastal protection infrastructure between Kincardine and Torryburn, drainage improvements in Cumbernauld and Falkirk, and metalwork repairs on the Findhorn Viaduct between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The addition of VolkerRail to the organisation’s group of contractors in Scotland continues its existing strong relationship with the company, which has been a go to for Network Rail’s signalling and telecoms projects in England and Wales, including the £9bn Southern Region renewal.

Niall McCreanor, director of specialist businesses for VolkerRail, said: “VolkerRail has extensive experience in signalling, telecoms and power renewals, and enhancements, and we have spent considerable time building our presence in Scotland to better understand the needs of Scotland’s railway, to ensure we can provide the best possible service.”

The investments come only shortly after Network Rail published its latest climate action plan for Scotland in partnership with ScotRail, outlining five priority areas for the network including environmental management, climate readiness, and net zero.