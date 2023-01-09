The bridge will be upgraded to support the installation of train-powering electric wires. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail is set to upgrade the bridge in Leicestershire to support the installation of train-powering electric wires, as part of the multi-million-pound Midland Main Line electrification programme.

Located in Great Glen, the bridge will be raised by over half a metre to provide enough space for the overhead line equipment required to power electric and hybrid trains.

Under the project, Station Road will also be reconstructed around 50m either side of the bridge.

The programme is part of the Government’s strategy to support decarbonisation and provide cleaner railway for those living alongside it.

Network Rail East Midlands route director Gary Walsh said: “This important piece of work will help us to eventually electrify the route between Kettering and Wigston to deliver a cleaner, greener railway that’s fit for the future.”

Meanwhile, Network Rail has unveiled plans to spend £8.5m to extend platforms at three stations between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport.

The Mauldeth Road, East Didsbury and Gatley stations will be extended to create a way for longer trains and provide more seats for passengers travelling along the airport line.

Network Rail sponsor Simon Daly said: “The work to extend Mauldeth Road, East Didsbury and Gatley stations, and Northern’s planned roll out of longer trains in the future, is crucial to increasing capacity on services across the North West of England.

“This work means that longer trains can transport more passengers from across the North West to Manchester Airport.”