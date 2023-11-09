UK rail infrastructure company Network Rail has announced the completion of repair works on the Plessey Viaduct, which will lead to the resumption of rail services between Scotland and Newcastle.
Engineers repaired damage across the viaduct’s parapet wall over the past month.
The works involved Network Rail specialists constructing pre-cast concrete modules on the structure and performing steel underpinning. This reinforced the parapet on the over 170-year-old structure.
Engineers added 200m of new track, as well as ballast across the viaduct.
Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast line, said: “We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we have carried out this urgent and vital repair work on Plessey Viaduct.
“Our teams have worked around the clock to fix the viaduct and allow trains to return to normal service on the East Coast Main Line, battling the adverse weather that Storm Babet delivered.
Repairs were delayed by the recent Storm Babe which caused safety concerns, necessitating innovative ways of working to ensure the job was completed safely.
The viaduct, on the East Coast Main Line between Cramlington and Morpeth, was found to be damaged during planned engineering work in October.
Although the structural platform of the viaduct was not affected, Network Rail’s engineers were required to carry out repair work before full service could resume.
“We are sorry for the disruption that this damage has caused, but our work at Plessey Viaduct will deliver safer and more reliable journeys for all our passengers,” Rutter added.