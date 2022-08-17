Network Rail splits Barmouth viaduct’s final phase overhaul works

The final stage of viaducts’ refurbishment work will be completed in two years. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail has decided to split the final phase of the restoration of a Grade II listed viaduct in Barmouth, a seaside town in Gwynedd county of northwestern Wales.

Originally planned to complete in one go this autumn, the final stage of revamp work is being split across the next two years to minimise the impact on rail services, the community and local economy.

According to Network Rail, the viaduct will be open for the busy October half term and Christmas period, while extra work is planned to secure the future of the key rail link.

Works will include upgrading metallic elements of the bridge as well as laying a new track.

Additional repairs will consist of strengthening work to the north abutments besides further upgrades to some of the timber elements.

Network Rail and contractors Alun Griffiths are working to replace the timber and metallic elements on a like-for-like basis without affecting the viaduct’s magnificent appearance.

Network Rail Wales and the Borders interim route director Nick Millington said: “We know how important Barmouth Viaduct is for passengers and communities along the Cambrian Coast and this once-in-a-lifetime restoration will protect it for future generations.

“Undertaking additional repairs on top of upgrading the metallic elements will ensure this vital rail link will remain safe for passengers, the local community, and tourists for many years to come.”

Furthermore, Network Rail will carry out repairs to seven other viaducts on the line, including Artro, Traeth Mawr, Leri and Cottage viaducts.