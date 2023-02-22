The portfolio will be developed over the next ten years. Credit: Pixabay.

Network Rail has moved to announce partners for the Southern portfolio for 2024-2034, selected VolkerFitzpatrick for Buildings and Civils, Octavius for Electrification and Plant, VolkerRail for Track and Atkins for Signalling. The team will deliver the southern region’s estimated £9bn renewals portfolio.

The portfolio will be developed over the next ten years. These partners will cover Control Period 7 (2024-2029) and Control Period 8 (2029-34).

Ellie Burrows, managing director for Network Rail’s Southern region, said: “I am really excited for the future of project delivery in the Southern Region.

“The rail industry has consistently demonstrated that when it comes together, it can do amazing things – this transformational step will bring all those ingredients together for the long-term delivery of renewals and make a tangible difference to passengers and freight-users alike.”

Network Rail has partnered with these firms to develop an integrated and coordinated approach to delivery.

Efficiency savings found by partners will be tied to increasing the work bank. In addition, profit will be linked to extra work.

The Southern Integrated Delivery (SID) will enhance resources, maximise efficiencies and incentivise according to Network Rail. This will benefit passengers, freight and railway funders as well as deliver value to taxpayers.

Richard Robinson, CEO Atkins UK and Europe, said: “This is a tremendous win which adds to our alliance portfolio and reaffirms our position as a leading program integrator on complex, major infrastructure projects.

“We now look forward to working with our partners in an integrated team focussed on delivering better outcomes through digitally-driven innovation and collaboration.”

The renewals budget for CP7 is being considered while Network Rail works on a final settlement with the regulator.