Network Rail to open new accessible station in Morley next year

Morley station will now feature longer platforms, offering space for greener trains with more seats. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail is set to open a new fully accessible station in Morley, Leeds, next summer.

The new station is being developed to support longer trains and better journeys as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which aims to deliver an electrified railway between Manchester and York.

Involving a multimillion-pound investment, the new Morley station will feature longer platforms that will offer space for greener trains with more seats operating between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Situated 75m away from the existing station, the remodelled station will be fully accessible, with a footbridge and lifts linking the two platforms.

Apart from the transformed platforms and track layout, the new station will feature overhead wires required to power electric and hybrid trains in the future.

The current station can be used by passengers throughout the construction of the new one, stated Network Rail.

Network Rail Eastern region managing director Rob McIntosh said: “A brand-new fully accessible station in Morley will reinvigorate rail in the area and unlock better connections to jobs, events and opportunities between Manchester and York for many more people.

“It’s just one element of a massive, multibillion-pound programme of improvements we’re delivering across the north to create a faster, greener railway that people can confidently rely on to get them where they need to be, on time.”

