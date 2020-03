Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in the US has announced protocols for disinfecting train stations, bus stations and vehicles to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The New York City Transit, MTA Bus, Access-A-Ride, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North have planned to boost the frequency of sanitising the stations and rolling stock.

All the trains, cars and buses will be cleaned daily and the whole fleet will be sanitised once in 72 hours.



MTA has also planned to disinfect turnstiles, MetroCard and ticket vending machines, and handrails each day using disinfectants approved by EPA and endorsed by CDC.

MTA chairman and CEO Patrick J Foye said: “To be clear, we’re transportation experts, not medical experts. As such, we’re following the guidance of the CDC, the State Department of Health and public health professionals.

“We want New Yorkers to know that we’re doing everything possible to keep our customers safe. Your safety is our highest priority and as such, we’re going above and beyond recommendations from health experts to disinfect the system.”

MTA will also implement new announcements to encourage proper etiquettes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The epidemic has so far killed more than 3,100 people and infected more than 93,000 people around the world.

In the US, there are 125 confirmed cases of which nine people have died. The State of New York has confirmed two cases of Covid-19.