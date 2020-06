Russia’s Moscow Metro has announced that it will allow passengers to claim for refunds or replacements for tickets that were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The self-isolation regime was relaxed on 9 June in Moscow, which allow city residents to access public transport and use all fare payment types.

Moscow Metro added that all the trips that could not be completed due to the lockdown.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Moscow Metro served around nine million passengers each day.

The Moscow Metro press office said: “We anticipated a large number of requests for a tickets replacement option, and that it might cause queues at Metro’s ticket offices.



“Bearing that in mind, we’ve added a new function to our Moscow Metro App that allows passengers to claim replacement for their lost trips and to write it back on their ‘Troika’ smart-cards right away. It helped us to keep the process smooth when thousands of people came back to work.”

“Public transport operators around the globe have been affected by the pandemic. Daily ridership has decreased dramatically. Now it is very important for transport operators to bring passengers back, but it is impossible to make it without inspiring trust in their reliability.”

How concerned are you about spread of Coronavirus? Very concerned

Slightly concerned

Neither concerned nor unconcerned

Not very concerned

Not concerned View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

To ensure passenger safety, Moscow Metro increased the daily disinfection routines in all the station areas.

It disinfected the passenger zones and ventilation shafts using hot air, cleaned and disinfected the trains using UV laps, as well as washed the metro tunnels with a strong disinfecting agent.

It also disinfected the areas such as the handrails, turnstiles and entrance door handles every two hours and washed the ticket vending machines each hour.

Passengers can also purchase protective masks and gloves at lower prices compared to the market price.