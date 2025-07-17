The new system will utilise Masabi’s cloud-native Justride platform, which supports various payment methods. Credit: Masabi.

The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) has announced a partnership with Masabi, a UK-based technology firm, to introduce a new fare collection system in Montreal.

The new system will utilise Masabi’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-native Justride platform, which supports various payment methods and has been adopted by more than 200 transit agencies globally.

The Justride platform enables transit agencies to implement modern, flexible, and scalable fare collection systems.

The platform is compatible with contactless bank cards, smartphones, smart cards, and mobile tickets, streamlining the user experience and reducing operational costs. It also allows for easy integration with other mobility services.

Global engineering consultancy WSP is collaborating with Masabi to deliver this integrated fare system to Greater Montreal.

This initiative is part of the Concerto project, which entails a comprehensive and phased revamp of the fare collection infrastructure across the Montreal metropolitan area.

Notable milestones of the project include the ability for OPUS card users to recharge their cards via the Chrono app since 2024, with nearly half of all purchases now made through this feature.

ARTM general manager Benoit Gendron said: “Concerto is much more than just a tech project — it’s a deep transformation of the customer experience in public transit. It’s a top priority for the ARTM, and we’re moving forward methodically, step by step, delivering tangible results — like mobile OPUS card reload feature, already available.

“We deeply believe in Concerto because it reflects our commitment to making public transit even more efficient and attractive.”

The ARTM is also in the early stages of testing virtual fares on smartphones. The upcoming phase will introduce credit and debit card payments, enabling direct payment with bank cards and mobile devices.

The upgrade encompasses more than 12,000 pieces of equipment across five territories, involving key partners such as the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL), the Société de transport de Laval (STL), exo, and the City of Montreal.

The Concerto project remains within its approved budget of C$146m ($106.47m), which includes contingency funds.

The project’s cost-effectiveness is attributed to the reuse of existing equipment, a rigorous negotiation process that saved $95m, and the selection of a cost-effective cloud-based solution.

This strategic approach ensures that the new fare collection system can adapt and expand with new features without requiring a complete overhaul.

The new fare collection system will replace the OPUS system, which has served users for two decades but is nearing the end of its update capacity.

Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi said: “Today’s announcement marks a milestone in the adoption of modern software approaches to deliver fare payment systems to the industry.

“By opting for Software as a Service over the cumbersome and inflexible, legacy build and maintain approach, ARTM will deliver continuous and regular innovation, at a much lower cost.”

