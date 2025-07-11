The hub can be accessed by passengers’ own devices during travel. Credit: Aleksandar Malivuk/Shutterstock.

Moment, an entertainment and onboard service solutions provider, has announced that it has equipped more than 500 train sets in Europe with onboard infotainment systems.

Through its entertainment offerings, Moment has established itself as a partner for leading European train companies such as TGV Inoui, OUIGO France and Spain, Lyria, Intercités, and SNCF Grand Voyageur lounges.

Additionally, the company is poised to reveal an upcoming significant partnership.

Moment’s infotainment platform, reaching more than 135 million passengers annually, serves as an entertainment and information hub that passengers can access on their own devices during travel.

Content such as films, documentaries, news, games, and music is stored in advance on onboard servers, ensuring passengers can access these offerings without interruption during their trip, even without an internet connection.

This innovation transforms the journey experience by allowing operators to present a wide array of digital offerings from start to finish, complementing the existing Wi-Fi service.

Moment’s solutions are designed to be mobile-optimised, featuring fast loading times and a dark mode for a comfortable viewing experience.

The company’s offerings are not limited to entertainment; they also include travel information, onboard menus, digital retail experiences, and advertising opportunities.

Moment CEO and co-founder Tanguy Morel said: “In a transport sector undergoing major transformation, delivering high-quality digital services to passengers with elevated expectations is crucial.

“Moment works hand in hand with operators to develop iconic passenger experiences featuring an evolving range of services, from entertainment to shopping and information, meeting the needs of all passenger profiles. The agility of our technology provides a reliable solution.”

With the rail market poised for significant growth, Moment’s platform is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for enhanced passenger services.

The company has plans to expand globally, with new international offices set to open in Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Singapore, and Miami.

