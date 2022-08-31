India’s MMRCL begins Mumbai’s Metro line 3 trial run

Alstom has designed the new train set for Mumbai’s Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.

The Mumbai Metro Rail (MMRCL) has carried out a trial run of the first trainset developed for Mumbai’s Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

Designed by Alstom, the train has been operated on a 3km stretch from Sariput Nagar in Aarey to Marol Naka in Mumbai, reported Metro Rail Today.

Alstom is also engaged in the manufacturing and commissioning of 31 lightweight and fully furnished modern eight-car train sets for the Mumbai Metro line 3.

The contract is valued at around €315m for the French rolling stock manufacturer.

Designed to meet the travel requirements of suburban passengers, the Mumbai Metro line 3 is a 33.5km underground route that will link the Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one street-level station.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was quoted by the news publication as saying: “We are satisfied with the progress of the project and glad in its able hands.

“The Government of Maharashtra assures Mumbaikars that all the required support shall be extended to team Metro 3 for ensuring successful completion of the project.”

The train sets for the project have been manufactured at Alstom’s urban rolling stock units in Sricity in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

With an annual manufacturing capacity of 480 cars, this facility produces train sets for key Indian and international metro projects.

Last month, Alstom won a €387m contract from India’s Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) for the delivery of 156 Movia metro cars.