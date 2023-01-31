The southern expansion of Metro 4 and 4A is known as Mumbai Metro Line 11. Credit: Kevin Schwarz from Pixabay.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has been selected for the construction of the Mumbai Metro Line 11 in the state of Maharashtra.

This project is being implemented between Wadala and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), reported The Indian Express.

Metro Line 11 work has been transferred from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to the MMRC, as MMRDA is already engaged in the construction of the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 is spread from Colaba to SEEPZ through Andheri.

The southern expansion of Metro 4 and 4A is known as Mumbai Metro Line 11, which will pass through Mumbai Port Trust Land.

Metro 11 project’s length is 12.7km, of which 4km would be elevated from Wadala to Sewree and the remaining 8.7km will be underground.

Metro 4 will be developed between Wadala and Kasarvadavali, while Metro 4A is said to be the northern expansion from Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh.

An official was quoted by the news publication as saying: “The Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT) had not given them any final clearance of handing over their land for the said Metro Line 11 and, therefore, only the detailed project report was prepared (DPR) and this line is only on paper. No work on the ground has started yet.”

Last year in August, Mumbai Metro Rail (MMRCL) conducted a test run of the first trainset developed for Mumbai’s Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3.