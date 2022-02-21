Mitsubishi to supply CBTC equipment to New York City Transit

The Queens Boulevard Line (QBL) in New York City, New York, US. Credit: Mitsubishi Electric.

Mitsubishi Electric has received a contract to deliver communications-based train control (CBTC) wayside equipment to New York City in the US.

The CBTC equipment will allow New York City Transit (NYCT), which is part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), to manage train traffic on the east end of the Queens Boulevard Line (QBL).

The contract associated with the Queens Boulevard Line East Project (QBL-E) is valued at $62.65m.

Mitsubishi Electric plans to install the CBTC wayside equipment on the QBL between Union Turnpike and Jamaica-179th Street stations.

Related

The contract was issued by MTA subsidiary MTA Construction and Development Company (MTA C&D), which is managing the deployment.

With plans to install CBTC systems on all NYCT subway lines, MTA has already ordered CBTC systems from two certified suppliers.

Mitsubishi expects the CBTC system to enter commercial operation in 2026.

The delivery will mark Mitsubishi Electric’s first CBTC equipment supply outside of Japan.

Furthermore, the firm would become the first non-European CBTC supplier for MTA.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Using telecommunications technology, the new signalling system is designed to continuously provide high-resolution positions of moving trains and safety zones (moving blocks).

The new system is intended to replace the QBL’s existing signalling system, which only indicates a train’s presence in defined sections of track along the line.

It is expected to help reduce intervals between operating trains, improve safety and increase passenger convenience.

In a press statement, Mitsubishi said: “Mitsubishi Electric now aims to expand its supply of signalling systems to other mass-transportation operators in the global market, primarily those in North America but also selected operators in Asia, where the demands for CBTC technology are growing.”

Recently, Mitsubishi was selected to supply integrated railway systems and trackwork for the Metro Manila Subway project in the Philippines.