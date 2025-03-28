The order includes 36 Wabtec EVOBBW locomotives for EFVM and 14 Wabtec ES58ACi locomotives for EFC. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

Mining company Vale has finalised a purchase agreement with Wabtec to acquire 50 new Evolution Series Locomotives.

The locomotives will serve on the Vitoria a Minas Railroad (EFVM) and Carajas Railroad (EFC), with deliveries commencing in 2026.

The order comprises 36 Wabtec EVOBBW locomotives for EFVM and 14 Wabtec ES58ACi locomotives for EFC.

The Carajas Railroad already utilises these locomotives, which will now be introduced to the Vitoria a Minas Railroad fleet as well.

These locomotives are capable of operating on a higher blend of biodiesel, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Vale and Wabtec have also expressed intentions to test the feasibility of further increasing the biodiesel blend in the future.

Vale operations vice president Carlos Medeiros said: “Vale has chosen locomotives that have consolidated performance in the market and are aligned with the company’s focus on sustainability, efficiency and safety.”

Wabtec’s Evolution Series locomotives are equipped with an advanced diesel engine technology, which is said to provide operational efficiency gains, including fuel savings, extended maintenance intervals, and reduced operating costs.

The AC traction motors also enhance hauling capacity by more than 50%, according to the company.

The wider cabs of these locomotives provide enhanced ergonomics and comfort, along with a conveniently accessible location for onboard systems, thereby facilitating improved maintenance.

Wabtec LATAM president and regional leader Danilo Miyasato said: “Wabtec is at the forefront of innovation and committed to decarbonisation and greater efficiency in the rail sector.

“We are investing in innovative and sustainable technologies and in the development of engines that use alternative fuels, for a future of zero-emission rail transport.”

Recently, Wabtec finalised a $960m cash agreement to acquire Sweden’s Dellner Couplers.

This acquisition aims to bolster Wabtec’s technology capabilities, support its growth strategy, and strengthen its portfolio of critical passenger rail systems.