View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
October 10, 2022

New $1.2bn METRONET Airport Line opens in Perth, Australia

The new Airport Line extends Perth’s rail network by adding 8.5km.

METRONET Airport Line
The METRONET Airport Line has been launched with the first train starting from High Wycombe Station. Credit: METRONET.

The METRONET Airport Line in Perth of Western Australia, a $1.18bn (A$1.86bn) project jointly funded by the Federal and State Governments, has been launched with the first train starting from High Wycombe Station.

The Commonwealth provided $311 (A$490m) for the project, while the State Government offered the remaining $870m ($1.37bn) for the line.

Adding 8.5km to Perth’s rail network, the new Airport Line travels beneath the Swan River and Perth Airport, as well as touches around 27m below ground at its deepest point. 

Constructed and launched by the former State Labor Government, the Airport Line is claimed to be the first new train line to be inducted into the network since the opening of the Mandurah Line in 2007.

With trains stopping at all stations between High Wycombe and Claremont, the new line is anticipated to complete around 20,000 daily trips in its first year.

It is also said to be the only train service in the country, which will transport commuters to and from the airport at the regular passenger fare.

To connect suburbs to the three new stations, the new line will be supported by an improved bus network.

Till now, the new line has employed around 153 people within Transperth train operations

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “As a former Infrastructure Minister, I know how important affordable and accessible public transport is, and the Airport Line will open up new transport opportunities for residents and tourists.

“The METRONET programme of works is creating thousands of local jobs, and when complete will be a game-changer for Perth commuters.

“We are partnering with the McGowan Government to deliver billions of dollars of upgrades to road and rail projects around Western Australia.”

Related Companies
Blaschke Umwelttechnik

Exhaust Extraction Systems for Train Maintenance Depots

Visit Profile
Master Bond

Adhesive Manufacturer for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
DUREL

Polymer Springs, Buffer Springs and Draw-Gear Springs

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology