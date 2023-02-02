The funding will help Metrolink carry out infrastructure projects in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties. Credit: Southern California Regional Rail Authority.

Southern California’s commuter rail system Metrolink has received $106.9m in funding from the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) for the completion of three key infrastructure projects.

The projects include El Monte Siding & Station Improvements Project in Los Angeles County, Fullerton Junction Reconfiguration & Fullerton to Esperanza 3rd Track Project in Orange County and Simi Valley Double Track Project in Ventura County.

Administered by CalSTA, the financing has been granted under the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Programme (TIRCP).

The Simi Valley Double Track Project will include upgrades to the e-passenger rail service along Metrolink’s Ventura County Line at the Simi Valley Station.

Safety improvements, including pedestrian gates and warning devices at the Tyler Avenue grade crossing, and new pedestrian crossings at the station, will be conducted under the El Monte Siding & Station Improvements Project.

Besides, a ten-mile third track will be constructed to enhance rail mobility through the cities of Fullerton, Anaheim, Placentia and Yorba Linda, as part of the Fullerton Junction Reconfiguration & Fullerton to Esperanza 3rd Track Project.

Metrolink board chair Larry McCallon said: “Again, we are incredibly thankful to CalSTA for their continued support of Metrolink and the SCORE initiative.

“CalSTA and our state partners consistently support Metrolink rail projects to ensure we operate the safest railroad in America and can provide outstanding service to our customers.”

Furthermore, these projects were awarded following Metrolink’s TIRCP awards for Southern California Optimised Rail Expansion (SCORE) programme.

The SCORE projects are anticipated to be concluded in time for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games.

SCORE is a $10bn capital improvement programme designed to improve regional rail infrastructure to facilitate bi-directional passenger rail service every 30 minutes across the day.