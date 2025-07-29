The SCORE programme covers enhancements from grade crossings and station upgrades to signal improvements and track construction across the Metrolink network. Credit: Robert V Schwemmer/Shutterstock.com.

Metrolink has announced Balfour Beatty as a prequalified general contractor for its Southern California Optimised Rail Expansion (SCORE) programme.

The SCORE programme is one of the most substantial rail infrastructure investments in Southern California aimed at preparing for the upcoming 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and other events. It also aims to promote the region’s zero emissions objectives.

The prequalification enables Balfour Beatty to vie for a range of construction projects within the multi-billion-dollar rail modernisation initiative.

The SCORE programme covers enhancements from grade crossings and station upgrades to signal improvements and track construction across the Metrolink network.

The programme’s comprehensive scope includes essential infrastructure upgrades that are expected to bolster capacity, reliability, and sustainability throughout the regional rail system.

Projects within the SCORE programme are anticipated to vary considerably in value, with estimates ranging from $10m to $100m, presenting significant prospects for contractors that meet the qualification criteria.

Balfour Beatty US civils senior vice president of rail operations Keith McCoy said: “This prequalification reflects our team’s deep rail expertise throughout the West and builds upon our long-standing partnership with Metrolink.

“Being selected as a qualified SCORE programme contractor aligns perfectly with our strategic growth strategy within our rail business and Balfour Beatty is excited to contribute to this transformational infrastructure programme that will benefit millions of Southern California commuters and visitors.”

This prequalification also aligns with Balfour Beatty’s recent inclusion in the prequalification pool for Los Angeles World Airports’ Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC).

The MATOC is structured similarly to the SCORE programme, offering Balfour Beatty additional opportunities in California’s essential transportation infrastructure.

