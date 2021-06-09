Metro unveils SmarTrip app for Android commuters

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) in the US has introduced SmarTrip on Google Pay for streamlining the payment process for Metro and all regional transit providers.

This application can be easily used on any Android-compatible phone through the Google Pay app.

It provides additional options and convenience to Android customers while they are commuting on the Metro system.

Cubic Transportation Systems is supporting SmarTrip, which uses NXP Semiconductors’ MIFARE 2GO Cloud platform.

This will enable commuters to easily board Metrorail and other regional transit providers by using their near-field communication (NFC)-enabled Android phones.



Riders can also transfer their current SmarTrip card or buy a new one, as well as promptly add value or passes.

Metro general manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld said: “This breakthrough means our customers can now pay to ride Metro as easily as they buy coffee with their phones. It’s an investment in the future of Metro, as we modernise our system to incorporate many new technologies.”

Commuters can also download the SmarTrip application from the Google Play Store.

The application will enable the riders to purchase money-saving passes, view SmartBenefits, add funds, create Auto Reload and plan their journey.

During the first six months, Metro will relinquish the $2 SmarTrip card fee for those users who buy a virtual SmarTrip card.

The commuters will be able to make the payment by holding their phones near the card reader. They can also make payments at locations where SmarTrip is accepted, including all regional providers.

SmarTrip will be able to operate smoothly due to the Metro’s end-to-end wireless coverage in tunnels and every station, allowing riders to add value to their virtual SmarTrip while commuting.

Metro is also deploying new fare gates with improved technology that will make mobile payment faster and easier while travelling on Metro.

Earlier this year, WMATA selected the design-build team of Hensel Phelps and Stantec to design and deliver the WMATA rail heavy repair and overhaul facility in Maryland, US.