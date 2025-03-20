The plan includes Metra Electric track and signal upgrades, and major tie replacements on three lines, plus other system-wide improvements. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.

Chicago’s commuter rail system Metra has announced a comprehensive 2025 construction programme, focusing on station improvements, track maintenance, and signal upgrades across its network.

The programme includes enhancements to 52 stations and the replacement of 43 grade crossings.

The in-house teams at Metra, alongside employees of freight partners and private contractors, are executing the construction work.

The programme encompasses bridge replacements on the UP North Line, track and signal upgrades on the Metra Electric, and major tie replacement projects on three lines, alongside numerous smaller infrastructure improvements across Metra’s 11 lines.

The 2025 capital programme allocates $34.9m for station and parking improvements, $48.1m for track maintenance, $46.2m for bridge projects, $5.9m for rail crossing replacements, and $39.2m for signal, electrical, and communications maintenance and upgrades.

Metra CEO and executive director Jim Derwinski said: “We plan to take full advantage of the construction season to address projects big and small across the railroad.”

Metra is also funding station repairs and upgrades, which will be carried out by municipalities or their contractors.

Significant projects are underway at 87th and 95th streets on the Metra Electric Line as part of a multiyear effort to rebuild stations.

Platform repairs or replacements include accessibility and state-of-good repair improvements planned for 26 stations, to begin this year and continue through 2026.

Metra and its partners are also planning track improvements to replace approximately 117,000 railroad ties this year.

Specific tie and rail replacements are detailed for the Rock Island Line, Milwaukee District North Line, Metra Electric Line, and UP Northwest Line.

Infrastructure work is also progressing in preparation for the installation of a fourth track on the Metra Electric Line and the final phase of UP West third main project, aimed at removing bottlenecks by adding a third track.

Road crossing improvements are slated for 43 level crossings systemwide in 2025. Detailed replacements are listed for the Rock Island Line, SouthWest Service, Milwaukee District North Line, Metra Electric Line, BNSF Line, and Union Pacific lines.

Bridge improvements include a major project to rebuild 11 120-year-old bridges on the UP North Line, with a total project cost of $337m.

Metra is also enhancing its SMART crossing technology for remote monitoring and proactive maintenance, with plans to expand this technology throughout its system.

Additionally, Metra will continue replacing its platform announcement system and installing new electronic signage on platforms.

In February 2024, Metra ordered eight two-car battery-electric trains from Stadler for $154m, with options for eight more trains and up to 32 additional cars.