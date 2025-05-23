The terminal will be located across Suur-Sojamae Street, next to the planned Rail Baltica railway and the existing Estonian Railways infrastructure. Credit: Zaha Hadid Architects/Rail Baltic Estonia/GlobeNewswire.

Merko Ehitus Eesti, a subsidiary of the Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a construction agreement with OU Rail Baltic Estonia for the development of the Rail Baltica Ulemiste international passenger terminal in Tallinn.

The total value of the contract is estimated at €85m ($96m) with construction set to commence in November 2025 and completion expected by October 2028.

Funding for the construction contract is provided by the European Union Cohesion Fund (CF) and the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

Rail Baltic Estonia management board chairman Anvar Salomets said: “The Ulemiste Linda Terminal is unprecedented in Estonian railway history – it is not just a building but a new gateway from Estonia to the world.”

The contract encompasses both the design and construction of the terminal, which will be named “Linda” and is being designed by the architectural firm Zaha Hadid Architects.

The terminal will be situated across Suur-Sojamae street, adjacent to the planned Rail Baltica railway and the existing Estonian Railways infrastructure.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The terminal building will feature a section that spans approximately 180m over the railway, reaching a height of about 20m, equivalent to a six-storey structure.

To facilitate train access, three platforms measuring a total of around 1,250m will be constructed alongside the railway tracks, with approximately half of this area covered by a canopy.

The terminal will showcase a distinctive facade and roof design, adhering to all European railway traffic regulations, and will be built without disrupting current rail services.

Merko Ehitus Eesti management board chairman Jaan Mäe said: “Rail Baltica is a landmark project that brings Europe closer to Estonia and provides work for many companies.

“Constructing such a large-scale building of world-class architecture here in Estonia is a unique opportunity.”

Recently, Estonia signed two construction contracts totalling €726m ($810.5m) for the Rail Baltica project. The contracts, awarded to international consortia, will develop two key sections of the Estonian mainline.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up