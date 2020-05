The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) in the US has announced that it will implement a 14-day full closure of the Blue Line for the accelerated track and infrastructure work.

The track will be closed between the Bowdoin and Airport Stations from 18 May.

This is a part of MBTA’s goal to accelerate the safety and reliability improvements.

Shuttle buses will operate between Bowdoin and Airport Stations to replace the service until the end of the work om 31 May.

MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said: “The work accomplished during this closure will lead to numerous benefits, including increased train speeds, shorter travel times, and a more reliable service schedule.



“Our main focus continues to be safety, especially during the Covid-19 situation, with the MBTA’s shuttle plan including measures that promote social distancing. We know these diversions can be an inconvenience, but the service suspension allows us to expedite critical track and tunnel infrastructure work and remove the restrictions that currently limit train speeds.”

According to the executive order, customers on the MBTA will have to wear face coverings while on the shuttle buses.

To ensure that social distancing is enforced, limited ridership will be permitted on shuttle buses.

The construction of Blue Line is part of MBTA’s $8bn Building a Better T programme to replace subway fleets and modernise stations, tracks, signals and switches.

In March, MBTA announced additional measures to enhance the sanitation schedule in its subways and commuter railway stations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and ensure commuter safety.

In February, MBTA unveiled plans to fast-track its infrastructure projects for subway lines and commuter rail.