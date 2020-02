The US Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has unveiled plans to fast-track its infrastructure projects for subway lines and Commuter Rail.

MBTA aims to deliver improved service, safety and reliability.

It has scheduled to deliver the projects eight years ahead of the original plan. This will include track replacement, upgraded intersections and station improvements.

The project will lead to more diverted weekend services on several lines.

In addition to major weekday outages, the plan calls for two one-month shutdowns on the Green Line. Single month shutdowns will also take place on C Branch in July and E Branch in August.



Governor Charlie Baker said: “Our administration is dedicated to building a better MBTA for our riders that is safer and more reliable and the 2020 Infrastructure Acceleration Plan will help to achieve this goal faster.

“The MBTA started these projects in 2019 and will continue a vigorous schedule of construction and repairs aimed to build a system that will move more people from point to point in less time. The T has worked hard to minimise disruptions for riders for the 2020 projects by continuing to provide alternative transportation services and has also developed a new web map so riders can get the information easily during this process.”

From May, MBTA will suspend the regular Green Line service from North Station to Lechmere for 11 months.

MBTA will accelerate efforts to improve the Lechmere Viaduct. It will fast track the reconstruction of the elevated segment of the track via East Cambridge.

Additionally, it will carry out the realignment of the track to a new Lechmere Station.

To mitigate disruptions to passengers during the diversions, the MBTA plans to increase the frequency of parallel services. It will also offer accessible shuttle buses.

MBTA said that it will not charge customers for the shuttle buses.

It will enforce speed restrictions at locations undergoing track work out as a precautionary measure.

The restrictions will be removed after the proper settlement of the tracks has been confirmed.