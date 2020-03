Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) in the US has announced additional measures to enhance the sanitation schedule in its subways and commuter railway stations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) and ensure commuter safety.

The authority is working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and other health professionals to implement the necessary precautions.

As part of its additional safety measures, the MBTA is expanding the frequency and intensity of vehicle and station cleaning procedures with its contracted cleaning vendors.

This includes disinfecting all fleet vehicles, including Commuter Rail coaches, on a daily basis, as well as cleaning all high-contact surfaces at subway stations every four hours.



MBTA is also purchasing more hand sanitising dispensers to enhance the sanitation facilities at its commuter railways and subways.

It has also procured a large number of disinfectant wipes and cleaning sprays to be deployed at the stations.

DPH informational posters on safety measures are displayed at the stations.

Commenting on the safety precautions, MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said: “Although the risk for Covid-19 remains low in Massachusetts, we are taking steps to protect the health and safety of our customers and our employees by expanding disinfecting and sanitation measures.

“As an additional precaution, we remind the public to follow existing best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Massachusetts Department of Public Health to protect themselves.”

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced protocols for disinfecting train stations, bus stations and vehicles to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The New York City Transit, MTA Bus, Access-A-Ride, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North plan to boost the frequency of sanitising the stations and rolling stock.