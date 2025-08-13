The ProTecht system is compatible with all tank car types, regardless of manufacturer or ownership. Credit: Marmon Rail/Business Wire.

Marmon Rail has launched ProTecht, a mobile and autonomous tank car cleaning system.

This system is operational in the US and Canada, managed by Marmon Rail’s UTLX and Procor brands.

ProTecht is aimed at enhancing safety and efficiency in tank car cleaning, a process that has traditionally posed risks due to the necessity of human entry into confined spaces containing hazardous materials.

The introduction of this system is expected to address the challenges associated with tank car cleaning, which is often time-consuming and dangerous, according to the company.

The ProTecht system is designed to accommodate all types of tank cars, irrespective of their manufacturer or ownership.

It operates within industrial railyard environments and eliminates the need for personnel to enter confined spaces.

The system offers three distinct cleaning modes tailored to the specific commodities being handled.

The different modes include a water filtration system for light residues, a steam injection system for midgrade commodities, and an automated cannon system for hardened residues.

Marmon Rail on-site and mobile repair services president Jay McGill said: “Marmon Rail has long been the industry leader in railcar repair and maintenance.

“ProTecht builds on that legacy with a cutting-edge system that is safe, sustainable, versatile, and purpose-built for on-site deployment.”

ProTecht employs a closed-loop system that filters and reuses water and detergent, leading to a reduction in waste and a lower environmental impact.

This efficiency not only extends operational uptime but also reduces the need for costly freight movements and out-of-service delays, stated Marmon Rail.

Furthermore, ProTecht assists fleet owners in speeding up turnaround times and enhancing asset utilisation.

Marmon Rail operations manager Evan Ingram said: “Seeing firsthand the risks of traditional cleaning methods inspired me to develop a safer alternative.

“Our mobile, autonomous system eliminates the need for operators to enter hazardous environments.”

Marmon Rail is a collective of specialised industrial rail companies that provide comprehensive rail solutions across North America. It operates under the umbrella of Marmon Holdings, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

The organisation offers a wide range of services, including mobile repair, track construction, tank car leasing and manufacturing, railcar movers, and in-plant switching operations.

