Kauno Tiltai and HISK secured the new contracts pertaining to the Rail Baltica project. Credit: RB Rail AS.

LTG Infra, a part of the LTG Group, has signed two construction contracts for the Rail Baltica project, increasing the length of active construction in Lithuania to 114km.

The contracts have a combined value of €375.8m ($437m), including VAT.

One of the contracts is for Kauno Tiltai for delivering 24.4km of railway embankment and related engineering works on the Ramygala–Berčiūnai portion.

HISK, which won the other contract, will construct a further 12.3km of embankment and engineering infrastructure between Berčiūnai and Joniškėlis.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Transport and Communications, in collaboration with LTG Group, will install a signpost near Panevėžys to signal the completion of this stage of the project.

Kauno Tiltai’s contract, valued at €248.9m, includes construction of eight railway bridges, three viaducts, two animal crossings, a green bridge, and the reconstruction of four sections of public roads.

LTG Group CEO Egidijus Lazauskas said: “LTG Infra has successfully achieved its annual objective of expanding construction activities.

“This means that, compared to last year, we will invest twice as much in European funds, and we anticipate continued growth in the coming years, as construction between Kaunas and Panevėžys intensifies.”

HISK had secured three separate Rail Baltica construction contracts this year.

These cover the Šėta–Ramygala (12.1km), Kaunas (Palemonas)–Šveicarija (8.5km), and Berčiūnai–Joniškėlis (12.3km) sections.

The latest contract to HISK requires the construction of three railway viaducts, a bridge, 19 culverts and animal crossings, over 1km of noise barriers, and works on two nationally important roads.

HISK CEO Robertas Ziminskis said: “Being entrusted with the implementation of three Rail Baltica sections reflects our team’s commitment and professionalism in delivering this strategic project for Lithuania.

“We continue to prepare intensively and are committed to ensuring smooth project execution while creating long-term value for Lithuania and the entire Baltic region.”

The Rail Baltica project, implemented with RB Rail and other institutions, has led to more than 200 contracts being signed with partners from over 20 countries.

Separately, design work is ongoing for the section between the Lithuanian–Polish border and Kaunas (Jiesia), with the project jointly funded by the European Union and Lithuania’s state budget.

In September this year, Rail Baltica awarded a €1.77bn ($2.07bn) contract for design and construction of its electrification subsystem to COBELEC Rail Baltica, a joint venture of Spanish firms Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios and Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos.

